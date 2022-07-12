Holland America Line Launches Deal on Late 2022-2023 Cruises
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Holland America Line Theresa Norton July 12, 2022
Holland America Line has launched a new “Book Early & Save” offer that will run through September 30, 2022, for a holiday 2022 cruise or voyages into 2023.
The offer includes gratuities, onboard credit, low-fare guarantee and 50 percent reduced deposits, as well as shore excursions, beverages, specialty dining and Wi-Fi with the “Have It All” premium package. For a seven-day cruise, the company said guests save more than $900 per person with the deal.
With the low-fare guarantee, if a guest books the Book Early & Save offer and finds a lower fare for the identical booking within 72 hours, Holland America Line will give the guest an onboard credit with a value of 110 percent of the fare difference.
Prepaid stateroom gratuities are included for the first and second guests in a stateroom.
The onboard credit will be $100, $150 or $300 per stateroom that can be used for specialty dining, spa services, shore excursions, gift shop purchases and more. Based on the length of the cruise, Have It All fares include up to three tours valued at $100 each. Guests can choose from among thousands of tours all over the world.
Have it All fares also include the Signature Beverage Package, which lets guests choose from a large selection of wine, beer, spirits, cocktails, soda, water, coffee and more. Up to 15 drinks per day are allowed, and bar service charges are included.
Depending on the ship and duration of the cruise, three nights of specialty dining are included. Pinnacle Grill is a steakhouse, Tamarind is a Southeast Asia restaurant and Canaletto serves Italian cuisine.
A Wi-Fi package also is included with Have it All fares.
Eligible cruises with Book Early & Save include Alaska, Antarctica, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, the Caribbean, Canada/New England, Mediterranean, Hawaii, Mexico, Northern Europe, Panama Canal and South America. Alaska cruise-tours, which combine an Alaska cruise with an overland exploration to Denali and the Yukon, also are included.
Book Early & Save fares start at $899 per person, double occupancy, for Caribbean cruises. Summer cruises to Alaska begin at $949 per person and for Europe at $1,399.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Join ALG Vacations® for our brand-new podcastPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Holland America Line, Caribbean, Europe, Antarctica, Mexico
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS