How Families Can Celebrate the Holidays With AmaWaterways
Janeen Christoff August 23, 2019
A Christmas markets cruise is the ideal blend of festive holiday fun and fascinating historical attractions, and AmaWaterways is highlighting its new-for-2019 Danube itinerary that gives families the chance to explore some of Europe’s most enchanting Christmas Markets in cities like Budapest, Vienna and Salzburg.
Guests can wander through colorful market stalls offering whimsical handicrafts, enjoy cups of gluhwein (hot mulled wine) and admire the twinkling lights and seasonal snacks that make this time of year so enchanting.
AmaWaterways’ Christmas Markets on the Danube sailing also features special tasting tours that offer samples of local delicacies and excursions through fascinating areas such as the Benedictine Abbey in Melk and Linz’s famed “Culture Mile.”
The itinerary begins in Budapest where guests have the chance to explore their first Christmas market in Vorosmarty Square. They will also enjoy the Illuminations Cruise, an evening sailing to see the lights of Budapest, and the Queen of the Danube tour.
In Bratislava, Slovakia, families can choose the Coronation city walking tour with a visit to the Christmas market or experience the Tastes of Slovakia or the Bratislava Castle hike.
During the evening in Vienna, travelers can see the Rathaus Christmas market, but the next day includes the Imperial Vienna tour as well as the Town Hall Christmas Market or guests can choose the Alte Donau bike tour. Later in the day, visit the Artisan and Schonbrunn illuminated Christmas markets.
A visit to charming Durnstein includes apricot tasting or a bike tour and, in Melk, guests see the stunning Benedictine Abbey.
In Linz, a UNESCO City of Media Arts, there are walking tours to the Christmas market, a full-day excursion to Salzburg to see the Christmas market and the Hellbrunn Palace. Guests can also choose to do a half-day Salzburg trip for the Christmas market or visit the fairytale town of Cesky Krumlov in the Czech Republic.
Passau, known as the City of Three Rivers, offers a beautiful Christmas market and guests can explore the city on a walking tour, participate in a hike or undertake a bike tour.
The cruise wraps up with an Oktoberfest celebration in Vilshofen, Germany.
AmaWaterways is currently offering a special Holiday Triple Savings deal, making it even more magical for families to enjoy a river cruise together at a great value.
Through August 31, select 2019 Christmas Markets cruises include a savings of $1,000 per person, a complimentary stateroom upgrade and a $50 per person onboard credit to use however they wish.
