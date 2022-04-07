Hurtigruten Expeditions Announces 2023-2024 Cruises
April 07, 2022
Hurtigruten Expeditions announced its 2023-2024 cruises would span five continents and more than 150 different itineraries, including visits to Alaska, Antarctica, the Arctic, the Galapagos and West Africa.
The upcoming 2023-2024 season is the most extensive in the company’s history and features four year-round itineraries in the Galapagos Islands, greener exploration on MS Fridtjof Nansen, year-round cruises to Norway and 34 Antarctica departures.
In addition, the expedition cruise line will offer a series of Pole-to-Pole sailings from the Arctic to Antarctica, more Alaskan itineraries, exploration of the East and West coasts of Greenland, eight full circumnavigations of Iceland, journeys to the Chilean fjords and more.
“We are thrilled to offer the greatest ever selection of adventure travel opportunities covering some of the most extraordinary areas of our planet,” Hurtigruten Expeditions CEO Asta Lassesen said. “This broad offering of unique small-ship expedition cruises is perfect for modern adventure travelers looking for one-of-a-kind experiences while exploring with authenticity, learning and sustainability at the core.”
Hurtigruten Expeditions cruises feature large on-board teams with experts handpicked for each itinerary. Leading up to the 2023-2024 season, the size of the expedition team on all ships will be increased even further and more expedition equipment will be added.
As a result, passengers should expect a wider range of activities, such as more kayaking, small-boat exploration, hiking, lectures, science projects and other activities.
“Great will get even better. Sharing passion, knowledge, and expertise of the areas we explore, is the core of the Hurtigruten Expeditions experience,” Lassesen continued. “Bigger expedition teams mean more of everything – more experts, more knowledge, more activities, and more options for our guests.”
