Hurtigruten Provides a Front Seat to Nature
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Hurtigruten Janeen Christoff August 22, 2020
Hurtigruten strives to inspire human discovery sailing challenging seas and Arctic waters and giving guests a front seat to nature.
The cruise line gives guests the chance to experience far-flung places with remote landings and destinations, off-the-beaten-path ports and small, intimate ships.
Hurtigruten’s adventurous itineraries give guests an up-close look at some of the world’s most out-of-this-world destinations with personally led excursions and onboard learning opportunities such as lectures, science centers, an onboard lab and expedition experts.
The cruise line is also committed to protecting the fragile environments in which it navigates. Operating the world’s first hybrid-powered expedition cruise ships, using biofuels and banning single-use plastics onboard are all steps Hurtigruten has taken to preserve the environment.
With Hurtigruten’s Space to Explore campaign, travelers can save on cruises around the world with all-inclusive expeditions.
Guests can experience the Magic of Arctic Winter with a sailing to Norway and the North Cape. The 12-day sailing takes place in January of 2021, is discounted to $4,899 and includes the cruise, flights, transfers and hotels.
Travelers can also find discounts on the Norway & the North Cape—On the Cusp of Spring and the Norway & the North—Summer Along the Coastline, which are the spring and summer sailings of the same voyage.
The Space to Explore campaign also includes all-inclusive Antarctica voyages. Travelers can pick from several sailings that include the cruise, transfers, hotels and flights with savings of up to 36 percent.
Voyages available include Antarctica, Patagonia, Chilean Fjords–Voyage of Discovery (Southbound) 2021, Antarctica, Chilean Fjords and Falklands–Great Explorers and Wildlife, Antarctica, Chilean Fjords and Falklands—Great Explorers and Solar Eclipse and many more.
Travelers can also choose all-inclusive voyages to British Columbia, Alaska, Greenland and Iceland.
Contact a travel advisor to learn more or to book your future cruise.
For more information on Hurtigruten, Antarctica, Norway
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS