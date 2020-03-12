Hurtigruten Updates Policy to Allow Travelers to Rebook Through July 1, 2021
Hurtigruten introduced what it calls a “risk-free,” flexible rebooking policy that allows guests to change their bookings to any cruise until the summer of 2021.
“In the current situation, it is important for us to ensure our valued guests get timely and accurate information, and the necessary flexibility as they are planning their adventure with us,” Hurtigruten CEO Daniel Skjeldam said. “We want to make sure that you can explore with confidence.”
Guests booked on departures between March 12 through June 30, 2020, can rebook any Hurtigruten expedition or Norwegian coastal cruise from July 1, 2020, to July 1, 2021. The offer also applies to any new Hurtigruten booking made by April 30, 2020. The voucher is combinable with all other Hurtigruten offers.
Guests who postpone will get a future cruise voucher and a 10-percent discount on the next cruise. The voucher also will include refund on flights booked through Hurtigruten.
“We’ve been operating for more than 125 years and we’ve learned from our past experiences in challenging situations,” Skjeldam said. “We are continuously updating our response to make sure our guests, crew and staff can travel with confidence.”
Hurtigruten has been following the advice of expert authorities including the World Health Organization, Center For Disease Control, Norwegian Institute for Public Health, Cruise Lines International Association, other government agencies, and local health authorities in the areas it operates, since the outbreak began.
“ ‘We care’ is one of our core values,” Skjeldam said. “And make no mistake: The health and safety of you, your fellow explorers and our crew is our number-one priority. We are working tirelessly with all relevant authorities and experts to ensure that you can enjoy your upcoming Hurtigruten adventure.”
Hurtigruten has posted an updated list of embarkation policies here.
