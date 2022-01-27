More Cruise Lines Requiring Coronavirus Vaccine Booster
Two luxury cruise lines have joined a growing list of companies that require a coronavirus booster shot for passengers to be considered fully vaccinated.
Officials from Azamara and Silversea Cruises announced all travelers who booked a voyage that departs on March 1 or later will now be required to show proof of receiving an approved COVID-19 booster shot before boarding.
Both cruise lines currently require all passengers to be fully vaccinated for at least 14 days before sailing, with Azamara strongly recommending guests receive the booster shot as soon as possible.
Travelers on Silversea voyages will be required to wear masks in all indoor public areas, in terminals and during shore excursions, as well as take a rapid antigen test before boarding. The company also provides complimentary coronavirus tests for all disembarking passengers.
“At Silversea, our top priority has always been to safeguard the health and safety of our guests, crew, and the communities we visit,” the cruise line said in a statement. “Silversea will continue to work closely with relevant governing bodies and health authorities to evolve its health and safety procedures, as new health recommendations are issued and as the fluid situation advances.”
Earlier this month, several cruise lines started requiring that passengers receive a coronavirus booster shot before boarding their ships, including UnCruise Adventures, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises and Grand Circle Cruise Line.
In December, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) elevated its travel warning for the cruise industry from Level 3 to Level 4, advising people to avoid traveling by cruise ship regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status.
