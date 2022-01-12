Several Cruise Lines Adding Vaccine Booster Requirements
Several cruise lines around the world have started requiring that passengers receive a coronavirus booster shot before boarding their ships.
According to The Points Guy, small-ship specialist UnCruise Adventures, German luxury brand Hapag-Lloyd Cruises and river cruise specialist Grand Circle Cruise Line have all announced plans to require booster shots, starting in the coming weeks.
UnCruise Adventures will launch the mandate on February 5, while Hapag-Lloyd Cruises puts the rule change into effect on February 14 and Grand Circle Cruise Line adds the requirement on April 1.
In December, Cruise Critic revealed that Cunard and P&O Cruises updated their vaccine policies to become the first cruise lines to require passengers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and protected with booster shots to battle the omicron variant.
In addition, more and more tourism destinations are requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccine booster before allowing people to enter or leave. In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), citizens need to be fully vaccinated with a booster shot to travel internationally.
Hawaii announced that travelers heading to the island of Maui would be required to show proof of a COVID-19 booster or negative coronavirus test to dine indoors, visit bars or work out in gyms.
Travelers visiting France must show proof of a COVID-19 booster to obtain a French Health Pass, a certificate that allows tourists to enter museums, bars and more, starting on January 15.
The Netherlands announced the only vaccine certificates that will be accepted beginning in February are those showing a traveler received a booster shot.
