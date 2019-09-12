MSC Cruises Adds Tampa as Homeport Starting in 2020
MSC Cruises announced Thursday it would expand its presence in North America with the introduction of Tampa as a new homeport for the fourth-largest cruise line.
Beginning on November 11, 2020, the MSC Armonia will sail from Tampa to the Caribbean, Mexico and The Bahamas year-round. The vessel will offer a full Winter season, running November 2020 through April 2021, of four- to five-night short cruises followed by a Summer season, running May 2021 through November 2021, of week-long cruise options.
The winter itineraries for MSC Armonia will include destinations such as Key West; Cozumel, Costa Maya, and Progreso, Mexico; and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, MSC Cruises' new private island destination in The Bahamas.
“As MSC Cruises expands its presence in the U.S., the introduction of Tampa as a homeport plays an important role in our long-term deployment strategy for this region,” MSC Cruises USA Chief Operating Officer Ken Muskat said in a statement.
“We've seen increased demand for cruise options from Tampa as vacationers from around the world look to explore the city and surrounding areas pre- and post-cruise,” Muskat continued. “We're looking forward to bringing MSC Armonia, one of our more classic and charming ships, to Tampa and to introducing even more travelers to the MSC Cruises experience, inspired by our European heritage."
Travelers will also have the opportunity to extend the length of their vacation with nine- or 10-night options with back-to-back cruises featuring new destinations on each sailing. MSC Armonia will also offer several seven-night cruise options in December 2020, including Christmas and New Years.
Following its inaugural season in Tampa, MSC Armonia will then transition to seven-night sailings from May through November 2021, with stops at Key West; Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve; Cozumel, Mexico; and Progreso, Mexico.
Prices for the voyages start at $299 per person.
