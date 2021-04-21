MSC Cruises Agrees To Operate Cruises From Saudi Arabia
MSC Cruises will operate cruises from Saudi Arabia this winter in partnership with Cruise Saudi, a company working to develop the kingdom’s cruise industry.
The agreement was signed in Riyadh by Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of MSC Cruises, and Fawaz Farooqui, managing director of Cruise Saudi.
MSC Magnifica will homeport in Jeddah, a city on the Red Sea, and operate seven-day cruises from November 2021 to March 2022. The cruises will visit three Saudi ports, including Al-Wajh, the gateway to the UNESCO World Heritage site of Al-Ula.
MSC Cruises’ flagship MSC Virtuosa will cruise in the Persian Gulf – also called Arabian Gulf – from December 2021 to March 2022. Port calls will include Dammam for visits to Al Ahsa oasis, another UNESCO World Heritage site.
The two companies expect a total of up to 170,000 cruise passengers in the upcoming winter season.
“We are delighted to work with MSC Cruises and are keen to forge a long-term partnership,” Farooqui said. “We look forward to exploring opportunities to increase the number and size of vessels operating on Saudi routes in the future. Saudi Arabia has a lot to offer visitors, and the new collaboration will open doors for intrepid travelers from across the globe to be amongst the first to experience the rich Saudi heritage and warm hospitality. Meanwhile, through welcoming international tourists to these emerging destinations, it will create new sources of income for local communities.”
Vago said: “Having witnessed at first-hand the richness of the local heritage, I am impressed with Saudi Arabia’s ability to preserve its traditions and culture and make them available for the world to see. I am delighted that MSC Cruises will be in a position to contribute to the Kingdom’s opening to international visitors through becoming a premier cruise destination, and I look forward to helping tourists from all over the world as well as from the kingdom discover the incredible wonders that this country has to offer, including the untouched beauty of its coastline and historical sites.”
International travelers can get to Jeddah via direct flight connections from European and other international cities serviced by Saudia, the kingdom’s flag carrier. Flight schedules will be modified to fit the two ships’ departure and arrival times.
Saudi Arabia has been working to increase tourism since opening its doors to international travelers in 2019.
Cruise Saudi is a Public Investment Fund-owned business formed to develop the infrastructure required for a cruise market along the Saudi coastline. The Public Investment Fund is the kingdom’s main investment arm that provides funding for projects to help the nation’s economy. Cruise Saudi seeks to create 50,000 jobs in the cruise industry in Saudi Arabia by 2035.
