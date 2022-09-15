MSC Cruises Announces Entertainment Options for MSC World Europa
MSC Cruises announced a series of next-level entertainment options to complement the new MSC World Europa’s innovative design and cutting-edge technology.
Passengers of all ages can enjoy entertainment from morning to night, including three new concert-style shows in the multipurpose Luna Park Arena, five new full-scale theatre productions in the World Theatre, four themed experiences in the Panorama Lounge and pop-up live exhibits throughout the ship.
At the 300-seat Luna Park Arena, the venue will host various activities during the day for all ages, including a new VR Drone Academy, a Digital Dance Academy and two new interactive gameshows.
At night, the arena comes to life with three interactive concerts bringing together technology and stunning visuals to create unique experiences for guests, including Symphonic Ibiza, Supershow and Crimson Club.
“The brand-new interactive entertainment featured on board MSC World Europa will be unlike anything that our guests have ever experienced, combining futuristic technology and unique specially designed venues,” MSC Cruises Global Head of Entertainment Steve Leatham said.
MSC World Europa’s main stage, the World Theatre, will feature five original theatre shows focused on exploration, travel, the sea, theatre and sustainability. The performances will have exciting new features, such as talented actors, LED visuals, scenery and props and 350 custom-made costumes.
Located at the aft of the ship, the Panorama Lounge will have music-themed experiences to enjoy over pre-show drinks, an interactive floor featuring designs that will transform the space and changing screens that reflect the theme of the night.
“From surprise moments that will take place during the entirety of the cruise to spectacular shows and state-of the-art venues, our guests will be blown away by the abundance of fantastic entertainment options on board as they find themselves at the heart of productions and immerse themselves in incredible performances and activities,” Leatham continued.
The new MSC Cruises vessel will also be a variety of surprise moments that pop up throughout different areas, including two different living exhibitions focusing on Instagrammable content that center on the themes of Earth and Ocean.
The ship is also outfitted with unique attractions and activities that will provide even more options, including The Venom Drop @ The Spiral dry slide, the fleet’s largest waterpark with VR technology, bumper cars, rock & roll bingo, a Sundowner DJ party and more.
