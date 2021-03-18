MSC Cruises Elevates Yacht Club Amenities on Newest Ships
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship MSC Cruises Theresa Norton March 18, 2021
MSC Cruises will elevate the luxury ship-within-a-ship enclave — the MSC Yacht Club — on the new MSC Virtuosa and MSC Seashore.
As extended versions of their sister ships, both ships allow a larger MSC Yacht Club to include more public and outdoor space. In particular, MSC Seashore will feature the largest MSC Yacht Club to date at 32,000 square feet.
One of the new perks for MSC Yacht Club guests cruising in The Bahamas is having access to private areas on the company’s private island, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. On the island, Yacht Club guests have an exclusive area, complete with butler service, a private beach and clubhouse and all-inclusive food and beverages.
“The MSC Yacht Club has become a compelling and unique offering from MSC Cruises, and we continue to see a positive response from our guests who appreciate having an exclusive, luxurious escape while accessing all of the amenities and entertainment of a larger ship,” said Rubén Rodriguez, president of MSC Cruises USA. “For our guests in North America in particular, MSC Seashore’s arrival this November sets an exciting milestone as we not only introduce our newest ship to the region, but also our most spacious MSC Yacht Club yet.”
First launched in 2008 and now available on more than half of the MSC Cruises fleet, the Yacht Club concept offers a premium experience within a large cruise ship. The all-inclusive experience includes 24-hour butler service, a concierge, key-card access and Swarovski crystal staircases in the atrium. Set at the front of the ship, the Yacht Club also features the Top Sail Lounge for live music, complimentary beverages and gourmet canapés throughout the day and evening. Meanwhile, the private fine-dining restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner with a different daily a la carte menu and an extensive wine list. There’s also a private sundeck, pool, hot tubs and bar and grill.
The MSC Yacht Club on MSC Seashore is spread over four decks and will feature a three-deck, back-lit Onyx wall and Swarovski staircases connecting four decks.
The private pool area and sun deck has been expanded to over 21,000 square feet with a larger private pool and a new panoramic hot tub with eight seats and individual jets.
It will have 131 suites plus two new Owner’s Suites that measure 1,054 square feet in size — with an extended private balcony with hot tub and outdoor living area, a panoramic glass wall for sea views and a separate dining and living room area.
On MSC Virtuosa, the Yacht Club will have 103 suites including two Royal Suites with a private hot tub on a large balcony as well as eight new MSC Yacht Club Duplex Suites that span two decks and have large private balconies with their own hot tubs.
All MSC Cruises ships sailing from the U.S. call at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, including MSC Meraviglia, MSC Armonia, MSC Divina and MSC Seashore, arriving to Miami for the first time in November 2021.
The MSC Yacht Club is available on all Fantasia-, Meraviglia-, and Seaside-class ships.
