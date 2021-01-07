MSC Cruises Forced To Further Suspend Mediterranean Sailings From Italy
MSC Cruises has just announced the cancellation of two of MSC Grandiosa’s planned upcoming Western Mediterranean cruises out of Genoa, Italy, due to the extension of Italy’s severe restrictions imposed over the 2020 holiday season to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
The Italian government has prohibited access to and use of seaports through January 15. Therefore, MSC Grandiosa’s January 10 departure has been canceled and, as a precaution—should there possibly be another extension—MSC has also canceled the January 17 sailing.
Operations of the MSC Grandiosa and MSC Magnifica had already been put on pause throughout December as a result of these same lockdown measures.
The MSC Grandiosa’s first cruise following this pause in operations will depart from Genoa on January 24. The company’s flagship will then resume sailing weekly cruises that depart every Sunday from Genoa, calling at the Italian ports of Civitavecchia (Rome), Naples, Palermo and Valetta in Malta, with embarkation available at each.
These itineraries will continue through March 21, after which MSC Grandiosa will begin offering summer season cruises in the Western Mediterranean with new itineraries, yet to be determined.
MSC Magnifica will also restart sailing 11-night cruises that depart from Genoa on February 14, taking guests across the Western and Eastern Mediterranean to areas of Italy, Greece and Malta.
