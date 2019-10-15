MSC Cruises Reveals Guest Experiences at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship MSC Cruises Patrick Clarke October 15, 2019
MSC Cruises has revealed new details regarding some of the unique experiences awaiting guests at its private island destination in the Bahamas, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.
Scheduled to open on November 9, the exclusive 120-square-acre island in the Bimini chain of islands in the western Bahamas will boast two miles of white-sand beaches (eight beaches in all), sweeping views of the surrounding crystal blue waters and an array of activities ranging from snorkeling and kayaking to relaxing in a cabana and enjoying luxury spa treatments as well as a number of "edu-tainment" opportunities for guests to learn about ocean preservation and the cruise line's coral restoration efforts throughout the island.
Carnival Cruise Line to Add Fourth Ship in Galveston, Texas by...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Royal Caribbean Announces New Private Island Destination in...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Cruise Industry Reiterates Commitment to the BahamasCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Carnival’s AIDA Cruises Pioneering the Industry’s...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
On Tuesday, MSC Cruises shed new light on exactly what some of the specific activities available to guests will entail.
Notable offerings announced include deep-sea fishing using catch, tag and release techniques that will allow guests to learn about the different species of regional fish while assisting Gray Fish, the only tagging research center in the Bahamas. Guests can also get up close to marine life at nighttime on specially equipped stand-up paddleboards outfitted with LED illumination to guide riders across the water.
For those seeking a slightly slower pace, the adults-only Rum Rendezvous features a scenic boat ride to the shallow waters of a nearby Bahama bank where guests can enjoy complimentary rum punch, live music and dancing.
Combining both relaxation and adventure, the island's Ceclo luxury electric pedal boats allow guests to drift or cruise around the island's surrounding waters at their own speed.
Family-friendly offerings will include the Ocean Cay Family Club, in which families will set out on an adventure to assist Captain Doremi in preserving the island while learning about its environment and animal species.
On The Bahama Bank Escape Family Tour, guests will board a double-decker power catamaran to Bahama Banks to partake in activities or relax on the beach. Participating adults can also sit back with complimentary local rum punch. Another kid-friendly learning activity available at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, the Kids Beachside Stargazing Adventure led by Captain Doremi teaches young guests about the universe, planets, stars, time and space through stories, games and riddles.
Couples visiting Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve will also have a lot to look forward to it turns out, including the Honeymoon Harbour Stingray Adventure offering guests the chance to interact with local friendly stingrays on a boat ride to Honeymoon Harbour, home to gorgeous beaches and the lighthouse on Gun Cay.
Romantic partners can also arrange a secluded picnic on the beach timed perfectly with the sunset and accompanied by a bottle of wine and a basket of snacks.
MSC Meraviglia, MSC Seaside, MSC Divina and MSC Armonia will begin calling at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve on different days beginning next month.
For more information on MSC Cruises, Bahamas
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS