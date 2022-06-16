Multiple Cruise Lines Reinstate Mask Mandate for Several Alaska Sailings
Due to an increased number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Alaska, multiple major cruise lines have reimplemented mandatory mask protocols for passengers visiting the state.
According to USA Today, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises and Lindblad Expeditions recently announced the return of facial covering requirements for passengers on certain sailings to Alaska, as the state reported over 2,400 new cases over the past seven days.
Princess Cruises spokesperson Briana Latter told USA Today that masks would be required for passengers “at all indoor locations on northbound and southbound Alaska voyages between Whittier and Vancouver until further notice.”
Latter also said that while facial coverings were strongly recommended at most venues on ships sailing in the United States, the protocols may become mandatory “in select venues or situations.”
Holland America Line spokesperson Bill Zucker told USA Today the cruise line was making a similar change by requiring masks in all indoor locations, “except while eating, drinking or in your stateroom.”
Zucker said the mask requirements would apply to select Alaska voyages, specifically one-way trips from Whittier to Vancouver or Vancouver to Whittier. Neither cruise line revealed how long the mask mandates would remain in place.
In May, Lindblad Expeditions announced that “due to an increase in COVID-19 cases globally,” face coverings would be required on all vessels while passengers are indoors, except when eating, drinking or in their cabin. Masks will not be required while outdoors.
Earlier this week, Viking announced it became the first cruise line to no longer require pre-voyage coronavirus testing in destinations where it’s not mandated. Chairman Torstein Hagen said passengers on Viking Ocean, River and Expedition voyages are highly recommended, but not required, to take a COVID test no more than three days before a journey.
In addition to lifting pre-cruise testing, Viking will no longer conduct daily onboard COVID tests, but the cruise line will still employ medical personnel to provide testing if passengers report symptoms.
