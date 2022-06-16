Viking Cruises First to Lift Pre-Cruise Coronavirus Testing Requirements
Viking recently announced it became the first cruise line to no longer require pre-voyage coronavirus testing in destinations where it’s not mandated.
According to a message from Chairman Torstein Hagen, passengers on Viking Ocean, River and Expedition cruises are highly recommended, but not required, to take a COVID-19 test no more than three days before a journey.
While the change came after the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) eliminated mandatory testing for international arrivals at airports across the country, Viking will still require a pre-departure test on select ocean voyages on the Viking Orion in U.S. and Canada.
“We have been more conservative than other cruise lines but we are pleased that the CDC has lifted the requirement for testing of those who are traveling back to the U.S.,” Hagen said. “This, in turn, allows us to stop testing guests on our river, ocean and expedition vessels.”
In addition to lifting pre-cruise testing, Viking will no longer conduct daily onboard COVID tests, but the cruise line will still employ medical personnel to provide testing if passengers report symptoms.
As for vaccinations, Viking requires that all guests be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at least 14 days before travel. The company also strongly recommends that guests eligible for a booster receive one before departing and all crew are required to be up-to-date with their immunization.
Last month, Viking took delivery of its eighth ocean-going vessel, the Viking Mars. Following Viking Mars’ entry into service, she’ll start by sailing itineraries throughout the Mediterranean, Northern Europe and Scandinavia before being repositioned at the end of 2022 to offer voyages around Australia and New Zealand.
