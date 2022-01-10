Last updated: 05:20 PM ET, Mon January 10 2022

NCL Revises Tier Structure for Rewards Program

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Theresa Norton January 10, 2022

Norwegian Encore
Norwegian Encore. (photo via Norwegian Cruise Line)

Norwegian Cruise Line has restructured the Latitudes Rewards Program for cruisers, saying that it will be easier for repeat passengers to reach new status levels and benefit levels.

The program now features seven tiers, including a new Diamond status as well as Sapphire, which replaces the previous Platinum Plus tier.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Cruise Trends

gallery icon Cruise Ships Scheduled to Debut in 2022

Cruise ship chairs overlooking ocean

Bowman’s Travel Brief: Another Wild Wave Season

Rhapsody of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Adding New Summer Sailings in Cyprus

Carnival Legend

Carnival Forced To Cut Length of Cruise on the Legend

Almost all tiers now feature a reduced points requirement to unlock each new status level so guests can get rewards faster. Guests are automatically enrolled in the program once they return home from their first cruise.

Cruisers earn one Rewards Point for every night they sail, with an additional point per night for suite and The Haven by Norwegian guests, as well as for members who book a Latitudes Rewards Insider Offer.

For example, Silver status is reached with 20 Rewards Points, compared to 30 previously, allowing guests who book a 10-day voyage in a suite to automatically reach Silver status after a single cruise.

Depending on the tier, cruisers can qualify for a one-time free cabin upgrade, the “Wines Around the World” tasting experience, “Sail & Sustain Mixology” experience, member cruises, internet package discounts and the novelty signature tier-status pins.

Other benefits as they move up the ranks include members-only cocktail parties, complimentary specialty dining and laundry service, priority tender and disembarkation and discounted shore excursions, duty-free shopping, photo packages and spa treatments.

Travel agents can learn about the revised program at the NCLU training courses available at Norwegian Central. For more information on the Latitudes Rewards Program, click here.

For more information on Norwegian Cruise Line

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Theresa Norton

Theresa Norton
Rhapsody of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Adding New Summer Sailings in Cyprus

Royal Caribbean International

Carnival Forced To Cut Length of Cruise on the Legend

Royal Caribbean Cancels Four Cruises Due to COVID

Disney Cruise Line Unveils New Offer for Select Cruises

Hawaii Reopening to Cruise Ships

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS