NCL Revises Tier Structure for Rewards Program
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Theresa Norton January 10, 2022
Norwegian Cruise Line has restructured the Latitudes Rewards Program for cruisers, saying that it will be easier for repeat passengers to reach new status levels and benefit levels.
The program now features seven tiers, including a new Diamond status as well as Sapphire, which replaces the previous Platinum Plus tier.
Almost all tiers now feature a reduced points requirement to unlock each new status level so guests can get rewards faster. Guests are automatically enrolled in the program once they return home from their first cruise.
Cruisers earn one Rewards Point for every night they sail, with an additional point per night for suite and The Haven by Norwegian guests, as well as for members who book a Latitudes Rewards Insider Offer.
For example, Silver status is reached with 20 Rewards Points, compared to 30 previously, allowing guests who book a 10-day voyage in a suite to automatically reach Silver status after a single cruise.
Depending on the tier, cruisers can qualify for a one-time free cabin upgrade, the “Wines Around the World” tasting experience, “Sail & Sustain Mixology” experience, member cruises, internet package discounts and the novelty signature tier-status pins.
Other benefits as they move up the ranks include members-only cocktail parties, complimentary specialty dining and laundry service, priority tender and disembarkation and discounted shore excursions, duty-free shopping, photo packages and spa treatments.
Travel agents can learn about the revised program at the NCLU training courses available at Norwegian Central. For more information on the Latitudes Rewards Program, click here.
