NCLH Extends Voyage Suspensions
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Claudette Covey July 29, 2020
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) extended its suspension of voyages for its Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises’ and Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ brands to include all cruises scheduled to embark between October 1 and October 31, 2020.
Beginning in August, NCLH said it plans to announce updates voyage suspensions or prospective extensions of suspensions, the company said.
In the meantime, NCLH and Royal Caribbean Group are joining forces to develop health and safety standards to enable the companies’ brands can resume operations.
Royal Group Chairman and CEO Richard D. Fain and NCLH President and CEO Frank Del Rio created the “Healthy Sail Panel” to work toward ensuring the plans they submit to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other regulators apply the best available public health, science and engineering insights.
The work of the panel, which includes experts in public health, infectious disease, biosecurity and hospitality and maritime operations, will be shared with industry and regulators, NCLH said.
The company will also “continue to work in tandem with the CDC, the federal government and global public health authorities to take all necessary measures to protect its guests, crew and the communities visited.”
NCLH said travelers booked on canceled Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises or Regent Seven Seas Cruises should contact their travel advisor or the cruise line for more information.
