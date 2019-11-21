New Restaurant Rudi's Seagrill to Debut on Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line November 21, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Rudi's Seagrill will enhance delectable dishes with innovative artistry that will have diners reaching for their cameras.—Patrick Clarke, TravelPulse Senior Writer.
Carnival Cruise Line announced today that a new seafood restaurant designed by acclaimed culinary artist Rudi Sodamin will be among the varied dining options on Mardi Gras when it debuts next summer.
Sodamin’s reputation for curating unique dining experiences will lend itself to Rudi’s Seagrill which will offer dishes as artistic as they are flavorful. In addition to an extensive selection of seafood entrees and sides, there will also be several dishes presented as playful “food faces” that double as Instagram-worthy pieces of art.
American Airlines Teams With James Beard Foundation to Offer...Airlines & Airports
Now's Your Chance to Stay in a Nutella Themed HotelHotel & Resort
JetBlue Becomes First Airline to Offer Truly Hard SeltzerAirlines & Airports
“We wanted to offer our guests a new and exciting dinner-time option that is as sophisticated as our steakhouses but takes our tradition of fun to the next level,” said Cyrus Marfatia, vice president of culinary and dining for Carnival Cruise Line. “Rudi’s Seagrill will feature next-level seafood delicacies and showcase Rudi’s innovative artistry and ‘plates with personalities’ where guests can feast their eyes on a new personable presentation every time they dine—we’re sure everyone will enjoy them.”
“I’ve spent decades perfecting dishes for my restaurants both onboard and ashore, but it has been such a special experience to partner with Carnival to bring this exciting restaurant concept to life,” said Sodamin. “I believe the quality of a restaurant starts on the plate, so with Rudi’s Seagrill, I want guests to enjoy the food and feel connected to their meals in a fun and engaging way.”
Creatively crafted with a keen attention to detail, the menu at Rudi’s Seagrill will feature a selection of appetizers, entrees and desserts presented as food faces including big eye tuna, grilled branzino, seared scallops and apple cheese cake.
Guests can also choose from a full menu of dishes including crab cake, salt-roasted prawns, broiled lobster tail, and chocolate truffle cake. For guests who prefer non-seafood options, there will be plenty of alternatives, as well.
Sodamin’s entrée into the culinary world began with an apprenticeship in Austria at age 14 which led to earning the title as youngest chef at sea leading a team of 260 culinary professionals. Sodamin, one of the hospitality industry’s most innovative chefs, serves as Holland America Line’s Master Chef, is a member of a number of prestigious culinary organizations including the Club des Chefs des Chefs and has authored a dozen cookbooks including “Food Faces” which features 150 vibrant images of his edible creations. The book as well as other merchandise will be sold onboard Mardi Gras.
Situated on Deck 8 between La Piazza and Summer Landing, Rudi’s Seagrill will boast an 80-seat indoor dining room with warm lighting and stylish design elements as well as an al fresco area on The Lanai. From creative décor to distinctive table settings, the restaurant will offer a fun and immersive atmosphere with Sodamin’s food face-themed artwork front and center as well as highlights including fish-shaped ‘Gurgle Pots’ that make comical gurgling sounds when poured and plates featuring Rudi’s most beloved food. Rudi’s Seagrill will carry a reservations fee in line with Carnival’s other full-service specialty restaurants.
Currently under construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Turku, Finland, Mardi Gras is slated to enter service in Europe August 31, 2020, before repositioning to New York for a series of voyages then shift to Port Canaveral for year-round seven-day Caribbean cruises beginning in October 2020.
To learn more about Carnival Cruise Line, visit Carnival.com. For reservations, contact any travel agent or call 1-800-CARNIVAL.
SOURCE: Carnival Cruise Line press release.
For more information on Carnival Cruise Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS