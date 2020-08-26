New Survey Reveals Promising Outlook for Cruise Travel in 2021
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Allianz Global Assistance Patrick Clarke August 26, 2020
A majority of travelers who don't plan to travel this year are targeting international destinations for 2021, with at least one in five eyeing a cruise vacation, according to a recent Allianz Partners survey.
Carnival Cruise Line Names New Ship Carnival CelebrationCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Crystal Cruises “Not Going Out of Business”...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Victory Cruise Lines Unveils Risk-Free Booking PolicyCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Costa Confirms Restart of Cruise Operations in SeptemberCruise Line & Cruise Ship
The study of more than 1,000 customers who purchased a policy through a travel advisor or other retail distribution partner between June 1, 2019, and February 29, 2020, found that 60 percent of customers who are putting off travel until next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic are considering taking a trip abroad in 2021, with at least 20 percent planning to get there on a cruise ship.
Cruising in the U.S. won't resume until this coming fall at the earliest; however, the industry is beginning to resume operations with enhanced health and safety measures in place in other parts of the world, including the Mediterranean.
Looking ahead to next year, only hotel and resort stays are more popular (50 percent) than cruising. Trailing cruise vacations are staying with friends and family (13 percent), vacation rentals (8 percent), a personal vacation home (4 percent) and RVs, tents or cabins (2 percent).
"Travel will continue to evolve in response to the unfolding of global events. Meanwhile, we are discovering that our customers are more open to taking trips to overseas destinations once again," said Joe Mason, Chief Marketing Officer at Allianz Partners, in a statement. "One area where we are expecting to see an increasing interest in the year ahead is in international cruise travel."
For more information on Allianz Global Assistance
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS