Norwegian Announces New Plans to Thrive in Alaska Cruise Market
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Donald Wood November 05, 2019
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced new initiatives aimed at strengthening the presence of its brands in the fast-growing Alaska cruise market.
Norwegian announced the signing of a 30-year preferential berthing agreement with Ward Cove Dock Group for the construction of a new double ship pier in Ketchikan, Alaska. When completed in time for the summer 2020 season, the pier will be able to accommodate two Breakaway Plus class ships.
The cruise company also recently won a bid for the last waterfront parcel in greater Juneau, and officials are working with government, business and community leaders to develop a plan for the area.
In addition, Norwegian announced earlier this year it was developing a second cruise pier in Icy Strait Point as part of its partnership with Alaska Native-owned Huna Totem Corporation. When completed in 2020, the Hoonah pier will also be able to accommodate Breakaway Plus class ships.
“The natural beauty of Alaska makes it one of the most popular destinations to visit, and our investments in the region will enable us to provide our guests with a best-in-class experience as they explore the wonders of the Last Frontier,” Norwegian CEO Frank Del Rio said in a statement. “These strategic initiatives mark the latest steps in our ongoing efforts to promote economic development in the region and make a positive economic and environmentally sensible impact on the Alaska tourism industry.”
As part of the construction process, the new Wilderness Landing will be a vehicle-free zone, instead using two high-speed gondola systems to transport passengers to and from the Historic Cannery.
Norwegian was also recently awarded a concession contract through 2029 that allows the cruise line to operate voyages within Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve. The deal gives the company an advantage over Royal Caribbean, which passed on visiting Glacier Bay for the next decade.
