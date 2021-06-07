Norwegian Cruise Line Announces Additional US Voyages
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. announced additional voyages as part of its voyage resumption plan in the United States.
The cruise line revealed plans to set sail beginning in summer 2021 from New York, Los Angeles, Port Canaveral and Miami. Norwegian also announced its newest ship, Norwegian Encore, would debut in Alaska this summer in place of Norwegian Bliss.
The cruise line’s deployment plans include Norwegian Gem sailing seven-day itineraries to the Caribbean beginning August 15 and a four-day voyage to the Bahamas in November from Miami.
Additional sailings on Norwegian Breakaway are on sale to Bermuda starting September 26 from New York, while Norwegian Bliss will depart on October 24 to the Mexican Riviera from Los Angeles and Norwegian Escape will sail on November 13 to the Caribbean from Port Canaveral.
“I am pleased to continue our Great Cruise Comeback with plans already announced for 23 of our 28 ships across our three brands beginning in July 2021 and phasing in through early 2022,” Norwegian president Frank Del Rio said.
“We want to thank Governor DeSantis and the State of Florida for fighting in support of our industry. His leadership helped bring the CDC to the table,” Del Rio continued. “We are currently in communication with his staff and legal counsel to ensure that we can offer the safest cruise experience for our passengers departing from the cruise capital of the world.”
Norwegian Encore will make her debut on the West Coast, taking the place of the previously announced Norwegian Bliss for the 2021 summer Alaska cruise season. The itinerary includes visits to Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan and Icy Strait Point, while also offering guests majestic views of Endicott Arm and Dawes Glacier or Glacier Bay.
The first round of scheduled voyages will operate with fully vaccinated guests and crew and are dependent on obtaining a Conditional Sailing Certificate from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The sailings will still follow Norwegian’s multi-layered SailSAFE health and safety program.
