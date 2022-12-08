Norwegian Cruise Line Announces Winter 2024-25, Summer 2025 Voyages
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) unveiled its winter 2024/25 and summer 2025 voyages sailing to bucket-list destinations in Europe, the Caribbean and Alaska.
The cruise line announced Norwegian Viva is set to debut in August 2023 and offer select roundtrip seven-day Greek Isles voyages from Athens (Piraeus), Greece, as well as nine-to-11-day sailings between Haifa, Israel; Athens (Piraeus), Greece; and Istanbul, Turkey from May through November 2025.
From May through September 2025, Norwegian Prima will sail a series of 10-and-11-day voyages from London (Southampton), England and Reykjavik, Iceland. Starting April 2025 through October 2025, Norwegian Breakaway will offer a series of nine-and-10-day roundtrip Mediterranean voyages from Barcelona, Spain, with an overnight call to Florence/Pisa (Livorno), Italy.
In New York City, Norwegian Prima will offer 10-to-12-day Caribbean sailings beginning November 2024 through March 2025, visiting Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Basseterre, St. Kitts; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; and Royal Naval Dockyard, Bermuda.
Norwegian Viva will homeport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, from December 2024 through April 2025, offering seven-day roundtrip Southern Caribbean sailings. As for the Norwegian Escape, it will sail seven- and 14-day Caribbean voyages from December 2024 through March 2025 from Galveston, Texas.
“When planning new itineraries, we listen to our guests and provide them with the ultimate cruise vacation,” NCL CEO Harry Sommer said. “Our itineraries are designed to provide longer port hours and less sea days to truly allow our guests the opportunity to dive into the cultures and destinations they are visiting.”
During the Alaska season from late April through October 2025, Norwegian Joy will offer nine-and-10-day roundtrip sailings from Seattle to allow for a longer, more immersive experience for guests to enjoy the great outdoors.
Norwegian Encore will traverse the 40-mile Panama Canal during a 21-day Extraordinary Journey starting October 13, 2024, from Seattle. The ship will sail down the West Coast to San Francisco and Los Angeles; Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlan, Puerto Vallarta, Acapulco, Mexico; Puerto Quetzal, Guatemala; Panama City, Panama; Cartagena, Colombia; George Town, Grand Cayman and ending her voyage in Miami.
To celebrate the new itineraries, NCL is offering the second guest in a stateroom the opportunity to sail free. The deal provides travelers a total value of up to $3,450 in savings when combined with the cruise line’s Free At Sea offer.
“It’s a way to reconnect with the world around them, and with our promotion, we make it easy,” Sommer continued.
