Norwegian Cruise Line Celebrates Great Cruise Comeback in Hawai'i
April 11, 2022
Norwegian Cruise Line has returned the only cruise ship to sail year-round in Hawaii, the Pride of America ship, back into service on April 9 after two years without cruising during the pandemic following the state's end of the Safe Travels Program.
The Pride of America is the cruise line’s fifteenth ship to return to service. It sails each week on seven-day, roundtrip itineraries from Honolulu, with overnight stays in Maui and Kauai. Travelers can book the itinerary through December 2025.
"Being the only cruise line to sail year-round from Hawai’i, we’re thrilled to be back at last," said Norwegian Cruise Line President and Chief Executive Officer Harry Sommer. "Pride of America will once again offer thoroughly immersive itineraries and deeply authentic experiences that support business and tourism in Hawai’i, while providing travelers with everything they seek from a vacation in paradise."
NCL has only two ships left for its entire fleet to return to service in early May. The return to service is only made possible by the world’s reopening and NCL’s SailSAFE program, which requires full vaccination along with a list of enhanced cleanliness measures.
Its last ship to return to service, the Norwegian Sky, departed from PortMiami on March 2 and will be sailing Caribbean itineraries to the Bahamas, as well as later itineraries from the Dominican Republic.
