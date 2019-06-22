Norwegian Cruise Line Discontinues Open Bar Program on Two Ships
June 22, 2019
Norwegian Cruise Line has announced that it is ending the all-inclusive bar program on Norwegian Sky and Norwegian Sun for all departures on or after September 7, 2019.
Previously, standard fares for all passengers on short sailings of three to four nights included free, unlimited access to a variety of premium spirits, mixed cocktails, bottled or draft beer, and wines by the glass (up to an $11 value each).
According to Cruise Radio, Norwegian said in a statement, “Any guests sailing on Norwegian Sun and Sky after September 7, 2019, who booked a cruise which included Free Open Bar at time of purchase will still be able to enjoy the unlimited open bar.”
Cruise Industry News cites that the Sky adopted the open-bar program for guests 21 and older back in 2016, with the Sun following after itself entering into the short-cruise market.
Until recently, both ships had been sailing short routes to Cuba; but Norwegian, like other cruise lines, has had to work quickly to rework its itineraries after the Trump Administration imposed new travel restrictions, which abruptly went into effect on June 5, 2019. The changes essentially mean that American travelers are now banned from calling on the island country and, thus far, there is no evidence that the White House plans to lift the policy any time soon.
Cruise-goers booking sailings on these two ships will still be offered the option of enjoying open-bar privileges as part of Norwegian’s ongoing “Free at Sea” deal, in conjunction with complimentary specialty dining, shore excursion credits, free Wi-Fi, and reduced rates for friends and family to sail, too.
For more information, visit NCL.com.
