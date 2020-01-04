Norwegian Cruise Line Increasing Room Service Fees
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Donald Wood January 04, 2020
Travelers who sail with Norwegian Cruise Line should be taking note of the changes being made to the fees for room service.
According to Cruise Critic, Norwegian has raised the mandatory fee for all room service orders by $2 per order, with the only exceptions being continental breakfasts orders and passengers staying in Haven suites.
Norwegian customers who would typically pay a $7.95 fee per order will now be charged $9.95. The cruise line first added the mandatory room service fee in April 2015.
Norwegian also recently announced it had eliminated single-use plastic beverage bottles across its fleet. As part of a partnership with JUST Goods, Inc., the cruise line has replaced the bottles across its 17-ship fleet, starting with its most recent vessel, Norwegian Encore.
In total, Norwegian will replace over six million single-use plastic water bottles every year.
The cruise line also took the delivery of its newest ship in October, Norwegian Encore, which was christened in November by singer-songwriter and television personality Kelly Clarkson.
TravelPulse Canada was amongst the small selected group of media invited to stay aboard Norwegian Encore and experience the company’s elevated offerings, which can be seen here.
