Norwegian Cruise Line Takes Delivery of Norwegian Encore
Norwegian Cruise Line announced Wednesday the company had taken the delivery of its newest ship, dubbed the Norwegian Encore, in Bremerhaven, Germany.
The Norwegian Encore will now begin a month-long tour with preview events scheduled in Europe, New York and Miami, including the new vessel’s naming ceremony on November 21.
Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest ship measures 1,100 feet long with a gross tonnage of almost 170,000 and a guest capacity of nearly 4,000 passengers. Norwegian Encore will depart from Bremerhaven on Halloween and debut in Southampton, England on November 2.
The ship boasts the largest race track in the industry, the new Onda by Scarpetta restaurant, an enhanced Galaxy Pavilion, open-air laser tag attractions and the at-sea debut of the Tony Award-winning Kinky Boots.
“Today we celebrate the delivery of our 17th ship and the close of our history-making Breakaway Plus class – a feat that was made possible through a special collaboration with our partners at Meyer Werft,” Norwegian CEO Andy Stuart said in a statement. “Our dedication to creating next-level offerings onboard, will allow us to continue to deliver meaningful experiences for our guests, when Norwegian Encore arrives home to Miami.”
Following the stop in England, Norwegian Encore will sail to the United States and arrive in New York on November 10 for a two-day preview. The vessel will then voyage to Miami for a series of events, concluding with the christening ceremony and celebration on November 21.
Grammy Award-winning singer Kelly Clarkson has been named Norwegian Encore's godmother.
Norwegian Encore will offer seven-day voyages to the Eastern Caribbean from Miami beginning November 24; Bermuda, and Canada and New England itineraries from New York City beginning April 22, 2020; and voyages to the Western Caribbean from Miami beginning December 12, 2020.
In the spring of 2021, the vessel will make her West Coast debut and sail to Alaska from Seattle.
