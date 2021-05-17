Last updated: 10:49 AM ET, Mon May 17 2021

Norwegian Prima Debuts With Record-Breaking Sales

Lacey Pfalz May 17, 2021

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Prima ship has become the brand’s most in-demand ship in the company’s 54-year history, with record bookings.

The ship has broken the record for the most sales on the first day bookings were made available for its August 2022 itineraries. It also broke the company’s record for the best initial booking week in sales.

The Norwegian Prima's Family Suite rendering. (photo via Norwegian Cruise Line)

The Norwegian Prima is the first of six ships within NCL’s new Prima Class, which offers the most room categories at sea, more space per person and incredible new experiences like the Infinity Beach, which features infinity pools that overlook the ocean.

"Every aspect of Norwegian Prima, from bow-to-stern, was conceptualized with the guest in mind," said Norwegian Cruise Line's President and CEO Harry Sommer. "With this world-class ship, we are providing our guests with more wide-open spaces, elevated service, thoughtful design and a variety of experiences that go beyond expectation. Our record-breaking sales are a clear indicator of our guests' excitement to return to the ocean and of the significant demand for a premium vacation experience."

Norwegian Prima's Infinity Beach rendering. (photo via Norwegian Cruise Line)

Its first itinerary will depart from Amsterdam and travel through Norway and Iceland.

Other itineraries for later on in the year include Scotland, Denmark and Iceland, as well as the Caribbean.

For more information about the ship, please click here.

