Norwegian Unveils Month-Long Black Friday Sales
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Rich Thomaselli November 12, 2022
And you thought Black Friday sales were confined to getting up at the crack of dawn to be first at the store the day after Thanksgiving.
Pffft.
That’s so last year.
Norwegian Cruise Line this week announced its earliest Black Friday promotion. The “Greatest Deal Ever” went on sale November 9 and runs through December 5, the first time the cruise line has had a holiday marketing campaign set around the theme of the traditional day-after-Thanksgiving shopping blitz, but one that started weeks before – and lasts weeks after – Black Friday.
The deal offers a second guest to sail free for any voyage on any ship across Norwegian Cruise Line’s 18-ship fleet – and that including the recently debuted Norwegian Prima. NCL visits nearly 400 destinations worldwide, giving passengers a wide array of choices.
Not a bad stocking stuffer, hey?
In addition, the promotion can be combined with Norwegian’s ‘Free At Sea’ offer, where travelers can choose up to six add-ons including:
-Free unlimited open bar
-Free specialty dining
-Free shore excursions credits
-Free Wi-Fi
-Free airfare for the second guest when airfare is purchased for the first guest
-Discounted rates for friends and family, which offers guests three and four, regardless of age, to sail free or at a reduced rate of $99 per person based on select sailings when sharing a stateroom with guests one and two
Adding ‘Free At Sea’ to the Black Friday sale could mean a value of up to $3,450 in savings.
