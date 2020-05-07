Oceania Cruises Launches “Ultimate Sale” With Fares Starting at $999
May 07, 2020
In an optimistic sign for the cruise industry, Oceania Cruises launched “The Ultimate Sale” featuring major price reductions with fares starting at $999 per guest for inside staterooms and $1,399 for veranda staterooms.
The company currently has set July 1 as the target date to resume cruising after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Savings are offered on more than 400 voyages departing in 2020, 2021 and 2022 throughout Europe, Alaska, Asia, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, New England/Canada, Bermuda, the Caribbean and Panama Canal, South America, Africa and Arabia, and even Grand Voyages that traverse the continents.
Several Specialty Cruises are included, such as voyages hosted by President and CEO Bob Binder; James Rodriguez, executive vice president of sales and marketing; Jacques Pépin, executive culinary director; and Claudine Pépin, daughter of Jacques Pépin and godmother of the Sirena.
