Paul Gauguin Cruises Offers New Moana Explorer Program
Paul Gauguin Cruises, operator of the highest-rated and longest continually sailing luxury cruise ship in the South Pacific, the m/s Gauguin, is offering the Moana Explorer program—a new way for families to explore Tahiti, French Polynesia and the South Pacific together during summer and holiday voyages.
In partnership with Te mana o te moana, a South Pacific marine education and conservation foundation, the Moana Explorer program invites children and teens, ages seven to 15, to discover and value the natural wonders of the South Pacific through hands-on, interactive learning on board and ashore.
Every day of the voyage there is a combination of naturalist-led island and/or beach excursions, science activities, crafts, games and other adventures. Depending on the itinerary, children and teens might explore underwater life, conduct water experiments, create natural jewelry, go on a treasure hunt, learn about Tahitian culture, discover island legends and geology, design a Polynesian tattoo and more.
The Moana Explorer program is available on the following voyages in 2019:
7-Night Tahiti & the Society Islands
—July 20, 2019
—December 21, 2019 (Holiday Cruise)
—December 28, 2019 (Holiday Cruise)
7-Night Society Islands & Tahiti Iti
—July 27, 2019
10-Night Society Islands & Tuamotus
—July 10, 2019
—August 14, 2019
11-Night Cook Islands & Society Islands
—June 15, 2019
—August 3, 2019
There is no fee for the program—it is included as part of Paul Gauguin Cruises’ all-inclusive cruise fares. Guests are encouraged to reserve the program at the time of booking or any time before their sailing date. The program can also be booked on board if space is available. For more information about the Moana Explorer program and daily schedules, click here.
For more information about Paul Gauguin Cruises, please contact a Travel Advisor, call 800-848-6172 or visit www.pgcruises.com.
SOURCE: Paul Gauguin Cruises press release.
