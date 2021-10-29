Ponant's Newest Expedition Ship To Debut in November
PONANT, the French expedition cruise line, will debut its newest and most sustainable expedition ship yet, Le Commandant Charcot, in November 2021 for its first Antarctica season featuring six new 11- to 24-night itineraries.
Le Commandant Charcot will take its guests on an Antarctic journey like no other, as it's able to traverse the Ross Sea with stops in some of the most remote regions of the world, like Peter I Island.
After its Antarctic season, it will head to the Arctic for the summer 2022 season, with expeditions to the North Pole.
The new itineraries include The Emperor Penguins of the Bellingshausen Sea, visiting the rarely explored sea that is home to large colonies of emperor penguins; The Weddell Sea and the Larsen Ice Shelf, which it will sail twice, visiting the South Shetland Islands and the Larsen Ice Shelf; and the Total Eclipse in the Weddell Sea itinerary, where passengers will be able to witness a total solar eclipse in the only region of the world where it will be completely visible.
The ship itself offers 123 staterooms and suites for a maximum of 245 passengers. Two restaurants serving gourmet cuisine, a wellness area featuring a snow room and heated baths, as well as an onboard laboratory in which guests can assist scientists in their research of Antarctica are just some of the unique amenities found onboard.
PONANT’s excursions for the ship include hovercraft, kayaking and hot air balloon rides, Zodiac excursions, diving and more. Guests can also assist scientists with their research while on excursions, learning how to deploy an Argos transmitter and learning about the science of the region from professionals.
Le Commandant Charcot was also designed to be one of the most sustainable expedition ships ever. It’s powered by both battery and liquefied natural gas. The ship can sail for up to eight hours at a time using its battery, eliminating all emissions as it does so.
