Royal Caribbean Sets Return to Alaska With Two Ships

Theresa Norton May 21, 2021
Royal Caribbean International plans to launch its Alaska season with seven-night cruises roundtrip from Seattle on Serenade and Ovation of the Seas, beginning July 19 and Aug. 13, respectively.
The summer 2021 Alaska cruises are available to book today, May 21.
“The past year has been a challenging time for us all, and the Alaskan communities heavily reliant on cruise tourism have felt it deeply,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International. “To see the communities, industry and government successfully pass a solution that will help bring these communities back to life shows the great progress and clear paths we can make together. We are confident this is just the first part of our return to cruising from the U.S."
Serenade will begin cruising in July from Seattle, a change from its previously scheduled homeport of Vancouver. The week-long itinerary features Juneau, Sitka, Ketchikan and Icy Strait Point, Alaska, as well as the Endicott Arm fjord and Dawes Glacier.
Ovation follows suit in August with destinations such as Glacier National Park, the Inside Passage, Juneau and Skagway.
All vacationers 16 years of age or older must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and everyone 12 or older as of Aug. 1. Those under age 12 will receive a test before sailing. Crew members will be vaccinated.
These measures are part of the cruise line’s Royal Promise commitment to the health and safety of every guest, crew member and community visited. The measures will be evaluated and updated as public health circumstances evolve. Royal Caribbean will continue to work closely with local health officials on specific measures outlined for the region.
