Celebrity Cruises Sets Sail For Alaska Beginning July 23
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Celebrity Cruises Theresa Norton May 21, 2021
Celebrity Cruises will start cruising in Alaska on July 23 on the 2,218-passenger Celebrity Summit.
The 90,940-ton Celebrity Summit will sail nine seven-night itineraries roundtrip from Seattle through mid-September. The ship was recently upgraded as part of the line’s $500 million fleetwide project.
The announcement comes just a day after the U.S. House passed legislation to ease the return of cruising in Alaska this year.
This program will mark Celebrity Summit’s first-time sailing in Alaska. It then will reposition to the Caribbean, via a 16-night Panama Canal sailing, and begin a series of four- and five-night itineraries.
The cruises require that everyone over the age of 16 is vaccinated; as of Aug. 1, 2021, all U.S. guests ages 12 and older must be fully vaccinated. The crew will be vaccinated.
“I just can’t say enough about how wonderful it is to return to Alaska,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO of Celebrity Cruises. “The Alaskan communities have been hurting without the economic support they receive from tourism, and especially, the cruise industry. I am grateful to our elected officials across the country for recognizing the need and finding a way to restore them to their livelihoods.”
The Summit will sail the line’s “Alaska Dawes Glacier Cruise,” which visits destinations such as Ketchikan, Endicott Arm and Dawes Glacier, Juneau and Skagway.
The new 2021 Alaska sailings open for booking on May 25. For more information on Celebrity's Alaska cruises, click here.
Celebrity Cruises now includes Wi-Fi, drinks and tips in fares.
Celebrity Summit is the sixth ship returning to service for Celebrity. Previously announced offerings include the Celebrity Millennium, operating seven-night itineraries from St. Maarten beginning June 5; and Celebrity Apex making its world debut in the Aegean, sailing the Greek Isles from Athens, Greece beginning June 19.
Also, three ships will sail in the Galapagos Islands, including the mega yacht Celebrity Flora beginning July 4, followed by the Celebrity Xpedition and intimate Celebrity Xploration, on July 24 and Sept. 18, respectively.
All cruises will follow a set of procedures developed in collaboration with the corporation’s Healthy Sail Panel, and in compliance with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and government authorities around the world.
Sponsored Content
-
-
Book 7 nights for the price of 6Promoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Atlas Ocean Voyages Celebrates Travel Advisor Appreciation Month
For more information on Celebrity Cruises, Alaska, Seattle
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS