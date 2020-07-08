Princess Cruises Announces Changes in Alaska and Europe for Summer 2021
July 08, 2020
Princess Cruises has announced July 8 that it has changed its deployment of both the Regal Princess and the Majestic Princess ships.
The Majestic Princess ships will set sail for her inaugural season in Alaska for 2021. She will replace the Regal Princess in Alaska. All of the Seattle Inside Passage departures from May to September 2021 will be on the Majestic Princess. Regal Princess’s 5-day Alaska Sampler on May 4, 2021, will be canceled.
The Regal Princess will return to Southampton, England. She will replace the Grand Princess there for 2021. The Regal Princess will sail on 17 roundtrip departures from Southampton to the Mediterranean, Norway, Scandinavia, Iceland and other popular destinations in Europe.
As a result of this change, the Regal Princess South Pacific Crossing and two Grand Princess seven-day Europe cruises will be canceled.
The Grand Princess will be deployed to Los Angeles for a new summer Mexico and California Coast season. Details are to be announced later this summer.
Guests booked on Regal Princess or Grand Princess Europe voyages will have their bookings automatically changed to the correct ships and will receive a new booking confirmation.
Princess Cruises is also changing its health and safety protocols in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their actual offerings may vary from what is displayed in marketing materials. Stay updated on current Travel Advisories and Health & Safety protocols.
Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website.
