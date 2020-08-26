Princess Cruises Cancels Early 2021 World Cruise Voyages
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises Donald Wood August 26, 2020
Princess Cruises announced Tuesday it had canceled its early 2021 World Cruises and Circle South America cruises on two ships.
The decision was made due to restrictions and limitations with border and port access determined by government and health authorities and the continued uncertainty of airline travel.
Dominican Republic Will Soon Eliminate the Requirement for a...Destination & Tourism
IATA Reminds Airline Travelers to Wear Masks or Face PenaltiesAirlines & Airports
The EnhancedClean Program Ensuring Airports and Airplanes Are...Features & Advice
Officials from Princess Cruises revealed the Island Princess’ 2021 World Cruise sailing from North America, including associated segments and remaining voyages sailing immediately prior, was officially canceled.
In addition, the cruise line said the Pacific Princess’ 2021 Circle South America sailing from Australia, including associated positioning cruises, had been abandoned.
“We share in the disappointment of this cancellation for guests of our world cruises because it's a pinnacle cruise vacation experience, booked by some of our most loyal guests,” Princess Cruises president Jan Swartz said in a statement.
Travelers currently booked on the canceled voyages are eligible to receive a refundable Future Cruise Credit (FCC) equivalent to 100 percent of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 25 percent of the cruise fare paid.
Impacted passengers can also forfeit the bonus FCC offer and request a refund for all money paid on their booking by using an online form. Guests have until September 30 to elect a refund or they will automatically receive the default FCC offer.
Princess will protect travel advisor commissions on bookings for canceled cruises paid in full, in recognition of the critical role they play in Princess Cruises’ business and success.
For more information on Princess Cruises
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS