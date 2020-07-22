Princess Cruises Cancels Some Voyages Through Dec. 15
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises Theresa Norton July 22, 2020
Princess Cruises is extending its pause in cruise operations on select ships through Oct. 31 and Dec. 15, 2020, due to the continued progression of COVID-19 and related travel restrictions.
All sailings in Asia, the Caribbean, California coast, Hawaii, Mexico, Panama Canal, South America/Antarctica, Japan, and Tahiti/South Pacific are canceled through Dec. 15, 2020.
All cruises sailing in and out of Australia on Majestic Princess, Regal Princess, Sapphire Princess, Sea Princess, and Sun Princess are canceled through Oct. 31, 2020.
“We share in our guests’ disappointment in canceling these cruises,” said Princess President Jan Swartz. “We look forward to the days when we can return to travel and the happiness it brings to all who cruise.”
Princess had already canceled much of the 2020 summer cruise season.
Guests booked on the canceled voyages and have paid in full can choose a refundable future cruise credit (FCC) equivalent to 100 percent of the amount paid, plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 25 percent of the cruise fare.
For guests who have not paid in full, Princess will Double the Deposit, providing a refundable FCC for the money currently on deposit plus a matching bonus FCC that can be used on any voyage through May 1, 2022. The matching bonus FCC is non-refundable, will not exceed the base cruise fare amount of the currently booked cruise and will have a minimum value of $100 per person.
To receive the FCCs, no action is required by the guest or their travel advisor. Princess will protect travel advisor commissions on bookings for canceled cruises that were paid in full.
Alternatively, guests can request a full refund for all monies paid on their booking through this online form. Requests must be received by Aug. 31, 2020, or guests will be registered for the FCC. Current information and instructions for booked guests affected by these cancellations can be found here.
