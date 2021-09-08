Regent Seven Seas Cruises Announces Details, Itineraries for New Ship
Regent Seven Seas Cruises announced a series of design features for its new Seven Seas Grandeur, as well as details for the ship’s inaugural sailings.
Cruise line officials revealed the new vessel would boast 15 suite categories, including the overhauled Regent Suites, Distinctive Suites, Spacious Suites and Deluxe Veranda and Veranda Suites.
Seven Seas Grandeur will host 750 guests, providing travelers among the highest space ratios and staff-to-guest ratios in the industry. The ship will also offer guests unlimited complimentary shore excursions, round-trip business-class air on intercontinental flights from the U.S., gourmet cuisine, premium beverages, entertainment, unlimited internet access, pre-paid gratuities and more.
In addition, Regent announced new designs for restaurants Prime 7 and Chartreuse, the reimagined design of Compass Rose and a rejuvenated Observation Lounge that offers quiet alcove seating while watching a never-ending ocean sunset.
“Following the recent unveiling of Seven Seas Grandeur’s breathtaking Compass Rose restaurant, which was extremely well received, we are delighted to reveal further features of the latest member of the world’s most luxurious fleet,” Regent CEO Jason Montague said.
“In just over two short years, luxury travelers will have even more choice of ship to explore the world on, while enjoying the unrivaled Regent experience, starting with a wonderful selection of Caribbean and Mediterranean cruises,” Montague continued. “I am sure the itineraries will be tremendously popular when they go on sale soon.”
Officials revealed Seven Seas Grandeur’s inaugural season will commence in November 2023, cruising 17 voyages in the Caribbean and the Mediterranean, plus two transatlantic crossings, all ranging from 7-to-16 nights in length.
Reservations for Seven Seas Grandeur’s inaugural season go on sale on September 22, with fares starting at $3,999 and ranging up to $87,999 per guest.
