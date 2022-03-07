Last updated: 01:58 PM ET, Mon March 07 2022

Regent Seven Seas Cruises Announces “Upgrade & Explore” Offer

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Regent Seven Seas Cruises Theresa Norton March 07, 2022

Seven Seas Splendor at sea
Seven Seas Splendor. (Photo via Regent Seven Seas Cruises)

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is offering reduced deposits and a free two-category upgrade to travelers who book select voyages by April 30, 2022.

The “Upgrade & Explore” deal is available on more than 40 voyages between May and November 2022.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Deals Alert!
Club Med Punta Cana resort, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Club Med ‘Write Your Story’ Sale Offers Up To 45%...

The Beach at Hilton La Romana.

Save Big With Playa Hotels’ Limited Time Travel Deals

Collecting money for travel. Glass tin as moneybox with cash (Photo via Aksenovko / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

gallery icon Top Travel Deals for March

Coastline of the Outrigger Kona Resort and Spa

Hawaii Hotel Celebrates Lifting of COVID Restrictions With New...

The two-category suite upgrade applies to select voyages on Seven Seas Explorer, Seven Seas Mariner, Seven Seas Splendor and Seven Seas Voyager. Guests from the U.S. and Canada will also benefit from 50 percent reduced deposits.

“Our new Upgrade & Explore offer provides travelers with the perfect opportunity to book their next dream cruise vacation,” said Jason Montague, President and Chief Executive Officer, Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Regent is renowned for delivering an unrivaled experience with every luxury included, and our new two-category suite upgrade will allow guests to experience new levels of indulgence when embarking on their next Alaska, Northern Europe or Mediterranean cruise, in 2022.”

For more information on Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Alaska, Mediterranean, Europe

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Theresa Norton

Theresa Norton
Oceania Cruises, Oceania Insignia

Oceania Cruises Sets New Single-Day Booking Record

Oceania Cruises

Carnival Sets Sail From Mobile Again

This Luxury Cruise & Golf Vacation is Ridiculously Enticing

Several Cruise Lines Cancel Scheduled Stops in Russia, Ukraine

CLIA Announces Opening of Brazilian Cruise Season

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS