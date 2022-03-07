Regent Seven Seas Cruises Announces “Upgrade & Explore” Offer
March 07, 2022
Regent Seven Seas Cruises is offering reduced deposits and a free two-category upgrade to travelers who book select voyages by April 30, 2022.
The “Upgrade & Explore” deal is available on more than 40 voyages between May and November 2022.
The two-category suite upgrade applies to select voyages on Seven Seas Explorer, Seven Seas Mariner, Seven Seas Splendor and Seven Seas Voyager. Guests from the U.S. and Canada will also benefit from 50 percent reduced deposits.
“Our new Upgrade & Explore offer provides travelers with the perfect opportunity to book their next dream cruise vacation,” said Jason Montague, President and Chief Executive Officer, Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Regent is renowned for delivering an unrivaled experience with every luxury included, and our new two-category suite upgrade will allow guests to experience new levels of indulgence when embarking on their next Alaska, Northern Europe or Mediterranean cruise, in 2022.”
