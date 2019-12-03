Riviera River Cruises Expands Reservation Line Hours, Promotes Marilyn Conroy
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Riviera River Cruises December 03, 2019
WHY IT RATES: The move will make life easier for travel agents in the western United States and Canada beginning in January 2020.—Patrick Clarke, TravelPulse Senior Writer.
Responding to increased demand, Riviera River Cruises will be expanding the hours of operation for its reservation line to accommodate travel advisors in the western United States and Canada in 2020.
The expansion comes after Riviera added a Regional Sales Director for western North America earlier this year. Riviera also promoted Marilyn Conroy to Executive Vice President Sales and Marketing North America. For reservations, call 888-838-8820. For more information about Riviera River Cruises, visit rivierarivercruises.com.
“We’re excited by the response we’ve gotten since expanding our sales staff to the West Coast, and to better serve travel advisors there we’re making our reservation line available later in the day,” said Marilyn Conroy, Riviera River Cruises’ Executive Vice President Sales and Marketing North America. “We’re pleased to see that Riviera River Cruises is no longer such a hidden gem on Europe’s waterways.”
Earlier this year, Riviera expanded its presence in the western United States and Canada with the addition of Barbara Sargent, Regional Sales Director. Starting January 1, 2020, Riviera’s reservation line will operate from 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT to 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Riviera’s reservation team is led by Chris Barker and also includes Merle Twigg, Ryan McVinnie and Suzanne Williams.
Conroy is a travel industry veteran who joined Riviera in late 2018 as Vice President Sales and Marketing. She has more than four decades of experience in cruise line sales and marketing at Silversea Cruises, Crystal Cruises and Cunard Line.
Riviera River Cruises offers 15 itineraries on 10 rivers and waterways, including exclusive departures for solo travelers. Its fleet of 13 ships is one of the youngest in Europe, with none older than six years. Riviera’s cruises include spacious cabins and suites, fine culinary experiences from sumptuous breakfasts to four-course dinners featuring international classics and regional specialties, and expert-led excursions to classic sights and lesser-known places.
Riviera guarantees exceptional value, promising never to add hidden surcharges or fees. Riviera also doesn’t automatically include gratuities or drinks, so the choice is up to guests.
For more information about Riviera River Cruises, visit rivierarivercruises.com or call 888-838-8820. Travel advisors can order updated catalogs for 2020 at rivierarivercruises.com/brochures.
SOURCE: Riviera River Cruises press release.
