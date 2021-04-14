Riviera River Cruises to Visit Once-in-a-Decade Floriade Expo in 2022
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Riviera River Cruises TravelPulse Staff April 14, 2021
WHY IT RATES: Riviera's Amsterdam, Cologn and Holland & Flanders cruises provide access to the Floriade Expo, a bucket-list experience for botanists and hobby horticulturalists alike. -- Lacey Pfalz, Associate Writer, TravelPulse
Riviera River Cruises is pleased to announce that all 2022 departures of its Amsterdam, Cologne and the Best of Holland & Flanders River Cruise will include an excursion to the once-in-a-decade Floriade Expo in Almere, Netherlands. Floriade, the largest public event in the Netherlands, is the World’s Fair of horticulture.
Riviera guests will enjoy the colors and scents of a stunning array or flowers, plants, fruits and vegetables, inspiring presentations by 40 countries, a spectacular greenhouse complex, a cable car over the Floriade park, pavilions with sustainable innovations, and a vibrant arts and culture program. To find out more information about Riviera River Cruises and the Amsterdam, Cologne and the Best of Holland & Flanders itinerary, call 888-838-8820 or visit https://www.rivierarivercruises.com.
“The Netherlands is, of course, world famous for its fields of colorful flowers, but next year guests on one of our newest cruises will get to experience an extraordinary excursion to the Floriade Expo,” said Marilyn Conroy, Riviera River Cruises’ Executive Vice President Sales and Marketing North America. “Floriade takes place only once every 10 years is truly a feast for the senses, bringing together countries from around the world for a horticultural celebration. At Riviera, we pride ourselves on special touches like this that make our guests’ trips even more memorable – we hope you’ll think of us first when booking your clients on their European river cruise.”
The eight-day Amsterdam, Cologne and the Best of Holland & Flanders River Cruise travels the Dutch waterways and Rhine River from the capital of the Netherlands to maritime Rotterdam, medieval Ghent and Belgium’s second city, Antwerp, before arriving in magnificent Cologne.
On 2022 departures, guests will have the option of either a full-day excursion to the Floriade Expo in Almere, outside Amsterdam, or a morning visit to Floriade with free time in Amsterdam in the afternoon.
Guests will also take in Rotterdam’s interesting architecture, UNESCO-listed Bruges’ historic center and Cologne’s twin-spired Gothic cathedral during guided tours, as well as visit the iconic Kinderdijk windmills, and either the Airborne Museum or Het Loo Palace near Arnhem.
Riviera River Cruises offers 20 itineraries on 10 rivers and waterways, including dedicated departures for solo travelers with no single supplement. Riviera’s fleet of 12 ships is one of the youngest in Europe, with spacious cabins and suites, and its cruises include fine culinary experiences, from splendid breakfasts to four-course dinners featuring international and regional specialties, as well as expert-led excursions to classic sights and lesser-known places.
Riviera guarantees exceptional value, promising never to add hidden surcharges or fees, and it doesn’t automatically include gratuities or drinks, so the choice is up to guests.
For more information about Riviera River Cruises, call 888-838-8820 or visit https://www.rivierarivercruises.com.
SOURCE: Riviera River Cruises Press Release
Sponsored Content
For more information on Riviera River Cruises, The Netherlands
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by TravelPulse Staff
Princess Cruises Announces Expansion of MedallionNet Wi-Fi Service
NCL Says No Compromises on Health, Safety or Vacation Experience for Cruise Restart
Senate Bill Calls for CDC to Repeal Conditional Sailing Order, Restart Cruising by July
AmaWaterways Adds Second 45-Night River Cruise as Demand Soars
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS