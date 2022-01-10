Royal Caribbean Adding New Summer Sailings in Cyprus
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Donald Wood January 10, 2022
Royal Caribbean International announced two additional seasons of sailing from Limassol, Cyprus, in 2022 and 2023.
The cruise line revealed that after a successful summer sailing from Cyprus, Rhapsody of the Seas would offer a lineup of seven-night Greek Isles cruises that sail roundtrip from Limassol in August and September 2022
The summer 2022 itineraries will feature must-see destinations, including the Greek Isles, Greece, Israel, Egypt and Turkey.
In May-August 2023, Rhapsody will return to Limassol to sail new seven-night Israel and Egypt cruises, as well as Greece and Turkey itineraries. Then, the ship will head to Haifa until early November 2023, sailing a mix of two- to seven-night itineraries to Greece, the Greek Isles and Cyprus.
“Cyprus is a key and growing market for Royal Caribbean and presents the perfect gateway for our guests to explore the eastern Mediterranean,” Royal Caribbean vice president Ben Bouldin said. “We look forward to returning to this beautiful island for the next two consecutive summers and welcoming more Cypriot guests on board.”
“I have no doubt that with the ongoing support from the Cyprus Ministry of Tourism and our new sales representatives we are in an excellent position to grow in Cyprus and continue to offer memorable holidays in the region,” Bouldin continued.
Cruises departing from Limassol will be exclusively available through the approved travel companies, including Top Kinisis Travel, Let’s Go Tours by Amathus, Century Travel and Louis Travel.
Rhapsody of the Seas will offer guests various entertainment and relaxation options, including the Vitality Spa and Fitness Center, the adults-only Solarium, two pools, six whirlpools, a 40-foot-tall rock-climbing wall and more.
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
The Los Cabos Specialist Program Will Set You Up To Sell a Dream Destination
For more information on Royal Caribbean International, Cyprus
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS