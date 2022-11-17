Royal Caribbean Announces ‘Lucky Number 7’ European Adventures and Oasis of the Seas' European Debut
Noreen Kompanik November 17, 2022
Royal Caribbean International’s 2024 European summer vacation season has opened, featuring seven world-class ships in nine homeports along with a lineup of landmark destinations that include Iceland’s black sand beaches and Italy’s Amalfi Coast.
The 2024 cruise season opens with the European debut of the cruise line’s newly amplified Oasis of the Seas, sailing from Barcelona and Rome. $165 million enhanced experiences include the Ultimate Abyss, the tallest slide at sea, four stage entertainment venues on air, ice, water and theater, and a variety of restaurants and lounges including Royal Caribbean’s first BBQ restaurant.
Odyssey, sailing from Rome and Anthem of the Seas from Southampton, England debut SeaPlex, the largest indoor and outdoor activity complex at sea, and a new Italian trattoria. North Star, an all-glass observation capsule, will take passengers 300 feet above the ocean and adventurers can experience RipCord by iFly’s skydiving simulator.
Other ships rounding out the summer lineup include Explorer, Voyager, Jewel and an Ultimate World Cruise aboard Serenade of the Seas. European summer cruises range from five to 17 nights and include more stunning locales Reykjavik, Iceland; Ephesus, Turkey; the Arctic Circle, Rome, and the Greek Isles.
Europe Summer 2024 Highlights include:
–Odyssey of the Seas sailing from Rome featuring 7- to-9-night Greek Isles cruises and 12-night Holy Land sailings.
–Oasis of the Seas sailing from Barcelona, Spain and Rome hosts 7-night Western Mediterranean cruises.
–Anthem of the Seas sailing from Southampton, England features 7-night adventures to Spain and France or the Norwegian Fjords. 11-to-14-night cruises include port stops in Lisbon, Portugal; Vigo, Spain; and the Canary Islands.
– Serenade of the Seas will sail from Dubai, United Arab Emirates and Barcelona. The Ultimate World Cruise will explore several continents as part of two segments that make up half of the 274-night world tour.
–Voyager of the Seas sailing from Ravenna and Rome, Barcelona, and Athens, Greece feature 7-night sailings to Greece, the Western Mediterranean, Egypt and Israel. Cruises open for booking November 18.
–Jewel of the Seas sails from Amsterdam, The Netherlands. These 11-to-17-night cruises visit destinations like the Arctic Circle, British Isles, Iceland and Ireland.
