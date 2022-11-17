Last updated: 01:11 PM ET, Thu November 17 2022

Royal Caribbean Announces ‘Lucky Number 7’ European Adventures and Oasis of the Seas' European Debut

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Noreen Kompanik November 17, 2022

Oasis of the Seas, Royal Caribbean International, cruise ship
PHOTO: Oasis of the Seas. (photo via Royal Caribbean International)

Royal Caribbean International’s 2024 European summer vacation season has opened, featuring seven world-class ships in nine homeports along with a lineup of landmark destinations that include Iceland’s black sand beaches and Italy’s Amalfi Coast.

The 2024 cruise season opens with the European debut of the cruise line’s newly amplified Oasis of the Seas, sailing from Barcelona and Rome. $165 million enhanced experiences include the Ultimate Abyss, the tallest slide at sea, four stage entertainment venues on air, ice, water and theater, and a variety of restaurants and lounges including Royal Caribbean’s first BBQ restaurant.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Itineraries
Packed suitcase ready for travel
Quark Expeditions launches its Arctic 2023 season, featuring some of the most innovative itineraries in the Polar Regions.

Quark Expeditions Kicks Off 2024 Arctic Season

Seabourn Quest

Seabourn Announces New Immersive North American Voyages

Azamara, Onward, Azamara Onward

Azamara Unveils Details for Epic 155-Night World Voyage in 2025

Aurora Expeditions

Legendary Aurora Expeditions Founder To Lead Arctic Voyage of...

Odyssey, sailing from Rome and Anthem of the Seas from Southampton, England debut SeaPlex, the largest indoor and outdoor activity complex at sea, and a new Italian trattoria. North Star, an all-glass observation capsule, will take passengers 300 feet above the ocean and adventurers can experience RipCord by iFly’s skydiving simulator.

Other ships rounding out the summer lineup include Explorer, Voyager, Jewel and an Ultimate World Cruise aboard Serenade of the Seas. European summer cruises range from five to 17 nights and include more stunning locales Reykjavik, Iceland; Ephesus, Turkey; the Arctic Circle, Rome, and the Greek Isles.

Europe Summer 2024 Highlights include:

–Odyssey of the Seas sailing from Rome featuring 7- to-9-night Greek Isles cruises and 12-night Holy Land sailings.

–Oasis of the Seas sailing from Barcelona, Spain and Rome hosts 7-night Western Mediterranean cruises.

–Anthem of the Seas sailing from Southampton, England features 7-night adventures to Spain and France or the Norwegian Fjords. 11-to-14-night cruises include port stops in Lisbon, Portugal; Vigo, Spain; and the Canary Islands.

– Serenade of the Seas will sail from Dubai, United Arab Emirates and Barcelona. The Ultimate World Cruise will explore several continents as part of two segments that make up half of the 274-night world tour.

–Voyager of the Seas sailing from Ravenna and Rome, Barcelona, and Athens, Greece feature 7-night sailings to Greece, the Western Mediterranean, Egypt and Israel. Cruises open for booking November 18.

–Jewel of the Seas sails from Amsterdam, The Netherlands. These 11-to-17-night cruises visit destinations like the Arctic Circle, British Isles, Iceland and Ireland.

For more information on Royal Caribbean International

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Noreen Kompanik

New, unnamed Disney cruise ship

Disney Cruise Line Acquires New Ship, Plans to Visit New Markets

Disney Cruise Line

Windstar Announces Wave Season Deal Plus a 'Thankful for Travel’ Sale

Japan Ready to Welcome Back International Cruise Ships

Carnival Corporation Announces Addition to Boards of Directors

Carnival to Expand Norfolk Port to Allow for Historic Visitor Volume

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS