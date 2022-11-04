Royal Caribbean Group Dominates at 2022 Travvy Awards
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International TravelPulse Staff November 04, 2022
One of the world’s largest cruise line operators by any standard, Royal Caribbean Group won big at last night’s eighth annual Travvy Awards gala in Fort Lauderdale. Produced by TravelPulse and AGENTatHOME, the Travvys were created to honor the travel industry’s top suppliers each year, with winners determined through voting by an audience of travel advisors who know them best.
The Miami-based company fully owns and operates three leading leisure cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. This trio of cruise lines collectively took home a total of 27 Gold, Silver and Bronze awards.
Out of 31 distinctive cruise-sector categories—determined by cruise lines’ and ships’ size, style and class of cruising, as well as destinations served—Royal Caribbean Group’s brands placed in the top three spots across 18 of them.
First off, Royal Caribbean International, placed in 11 award categories overall. The line sailed away with eight first-place Gold recognitions, including Best Cruise Entertainment, Best Large Cruise Line (Over 1,000 Cabins), and Best Contemporary Cruise Line.
Its newest vessel, launched earlier this year and now the world’s largest cruise ship, Wonder of the Seas took home three Gold prizes all on its own, for Best Cruise Ship Overall, Best Contemporary Cruise Ship, and Best Large Cruise Ship (Over 1,000 Cabins). Royal Caribbean also took the second spot (Silver) for Best Family Cruise Line and Best Cruise Line operating in Europe, as well as a Bronze ranking for Best Cruise Line operating in Hawaii.
Next up, luxury line Celebrity Cruises also received a total of 11 Travvy awards, claiming the Gold prize for Best Cruise Line in Central & South America, Best Cruise Line in Europe, Best Expedition/Adventure Cruise Line, Best Premium Cruise Line, and Best Premium Cruise Ship: Celebrity Beyond.
Celebrity garnered Silver-level recognition for Best Cruise Line in the Caribbean and Best Cruise Large Line (Over 1,000 Cabins); while two of its ships also earned Silver accolades: Celebrity Apex for Best Large Cruise Ship (Over 1,000 Cabins) and Celebrity Beyond for Best Cruise Ship Overall. In all four of these categories, Celebrity came second only to its sister brand, Royal Caribbean International.
The Group’s smaller-scale luxury brand, Silversea Cruises, didn’t garner any Golds this year, but its vessel, the Silver Dawn, did receive a Silver-place award for Best Cruise Luxury Ship. The line also won Bronzes in the following categories: Best Luxury Cruise Line, Best Expedition/Adventure Cruise Line, and Best Small Cruise Line (Under 500 Cabins).
