Royal Caribbean Further Extends Suspension of Cruises
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Lauren Bowman August 05, 2020
Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) announced earlier today that they will extend the no sail order through October 31, 2020, for any ships over 249 passengers and embarking from U.S. ports.
Following the new mandate, Royal Caribbean International updated when they hope to start sailing again with the ambition of many cruises to begin embarking on November 1, 2020.
Important update on sailings through October 31, 2020. https://t.co/t9930nMmcH pic.twitter.com/FFrjiQeQi7— Royal Caribbean (@RoyalCaribbean) August 5, 2020
However, there are a few exceptions. European and Transatlantic sailings will not commence until the end of November. Odyssey of the Seas will have all sailings canceled through April 17, 2020, due to the current closures of the shipyard.
Hurtigruten CEO Apologizes for ‘Weakness’ in COVID...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
CLIA Urging Agents to Complete CDC Comment Request FormCruise Line & Cruise Ship
New York City Setting Up COVID-19 Checkpoints on RoadwaysDestination & Tourism
Royal Caribbean International is even canceling some sailing that are embarking from China with Spectrum of the Seas and Quantum of the Seas not sailing until September 14, 2020, and Voyager of the Seas not sailing until October 1, 2020. Quantum of the Seas will have additional sailings canceled from October 7th through October 28th.
Travelers who have booked a cruise with Royal Caribbean International have a multitude of options on how they can reschedule or be refunded:
– Use credit for a future cruise and receive 125% of the original payment
– Move your sailing to a 2021 itinerary with the help of a travel advisor
– Receive a full refund on your original method of payment
– If you booked air or hotel as part of your sailing through Royal Caribbean International, this will automatically be refunded to your method of payment within 45 days of Royal Caribbean International processing the cancellation.
“We are deeply engaged with the blue ribbon panel we formed some time ago and we are reviewing in incredible detail all of the protocols for a healthy return to service,” said Michael Bayley, Royal Caribbean’s president and CEO, said today.
Between now and September 21, 2020, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is urging people to fill out their questionnaire regarding how the public feels when it comes to new coronavirus measures onboard cruise ships.
The CLIA did say in a statement earlier that the new extension could be pulled back or extended depending on current circumstances. “CLIA cruise line members will continue to monitor the situation with the understanding that we will revisit a possible further extension on or before Sept. 30, 2020. At the same time, should conditions in the U.S. change and it becomes possible to consider short, modified sailings, we would consider an earlier restart."
For more information on Royal Caribbean International
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS