Royal Caribbean Group to Require Coronavirus Testing Before Sailings
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Donald Wood August 14, 2020
The Royal Caribbean Group said during a conference call the company plans on requiring coronavirus tests before passengers are permitted to board its ships.
According to WESH.com, Royal Caribbean CEO Michael Bayley did not specify if the COVID-19 testing would be mandatory for both crew members and passengers, but he did say “it’s very likely that testing will occur.”
Bayley’s comments come after MSC Cruises CEO Gianni Onorato revealed his company would require coronavirus tests for every passenger as it prepares to resume limited cruises in the Mediterranean this month aboard MSC Grandiosa and MSC Magnifica, according to Cruise Critic.
Bayley and other Royal Caribbean officials also revealed plans for further health and safety guidelines that would be implemented before sailings are permitted again, including using ultraviolet light to kill germs and modifying ships to promote social distancing.
Last week, the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) announced that its ocean-going cruise line members have agreed to voluntarily suspend U.S. cruise operations until at least October 31.
Earlier this month, Royal Caribbean revealed it would consider selling or retiring some of its ships while delaying delivery of newbuilds due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We have three ships currently in the scrapping process,” Chief Financial Officer Jason Liberty said.
