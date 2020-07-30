Royal Caribbean Revamps Corporate Identity
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Donald Wood July 30, 2020
The company formerly known as Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is changing its name moving forward to the Royal Caribbean Group.
The cruise company announced Thursday that its flagship brands—Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea, Azamara, TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises—are all now members of Royal Caribbean Group.
The iconic crown and anchor logo for Royal Caribbean has also been revamped, with sharpened emblems and a more symmetrical design that now resides inside a circle. The company’s new identity was designed by Chermayeff & Geismar & Haviv.
“The name is simpler, fresher and more modern. It's also more descriptive—Royal Caribbean Group sounds like a parent company name, reflective of our growth and evolution since we last updated our identity more than 20 years ago,” Royal Caribbean Group CEO Richard Fain said.
Royal Caribbean Group announced Wednesday it had named Dr. Calvin Johnson as global head-public health and chief medical officer. In this new role created during the coronavirus pandemic, Johnson will lead the group’s global health and wellness policy, manage its public health and clinical practice, and determine the strategic plans and operations of its global healthcare organization.
Last week, the cruise company extended its “Cruise with Confidence” cancellation policy to sailings through April 2022 for new and existing reservations booked by September 30. The plan allows guests to cancel up to 48 hours before sailing and receive a full credit of the fare for a future cruise through April 2022.
