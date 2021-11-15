Royal Caribbean Group Wins Big at 2021 Travvy Awards
Patrick Clarke November 14, 2021
Royal Caribbean Group added to its lengthy list of awards and accolades with yet another impressive showing at the seventh annual Travvy Awards on Thursday.
The cruise giant—boasting some of the most recognizable brands in the industry in Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea Cruises—once again dominated the sector, being honored as a 2021 Travvy winner in a plethora of coveted categories, including receiving recognition for its unparalleled at-sea entertainment and timely travel advisor support during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company's namesake subsidiary and perhaps most well-known brand, Royal Caribbean International, won gold for best cruise entertainment, with fellow Royal Caribbean Group cruise line Celebrity Cruises earning bronze for its onboard excitement.
As alluded to, RCI also secured gold for best cruise line for travel advisor support during the pandemic while Celebrity earned silver in this year's new category. Other gold wins for Royal Caribbean Group included best contemporary cruise line (RCI); best cruise line for expedition/adventure (Celebrity); best premium cruise line (Celebrity); best cruise line in Europe (Celebrity); best cruise line in the Caribbean (RCI; Celebrity earned silver); best cruise line in Asia (RCI; Silversea Cruises earned silver); best cruise line in Australia/New Zealand/South Pacific (Celebrity; RCI earned silver) and best cruise line website (Celebrity; RCI earned silver). Silversea also earned the silver Travvy in the category of best cruise line under 500 cabins.
Royal Caribbean's ships also took home several notable awards for 2021. RCI's Navigator of the Seas earned gold for best contemporary cruise ship while Celebrity Flora secured gold for best expedition/adventure ship, with Silversea's Silver Explorer earning bronze. RCI's Symphony of the Seas also won both the best overall cruise ship and best large cruise ship (more than 1,000 cabins) categories, with Celebrity Edge earning silver in both categories. The aforementioned Celebrity Edge also won gold for best premium cruise ship in 2021.
While Royal Caribbean Group is undoubtedly staring down far more challenges than it was following its stellar showing at the 2020 Travvy Awards nearly 21 months ago, the cruise company appears well-positioned to maintain its dominance in the sector as executives have recently expressed optimism for the year ahead, revealed plans for net zero emissions in the decades to come, added flexibility for passengers when they need it most and announced plans to expand one of the company's marquee private island destinations.
