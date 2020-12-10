Royal Caribbean Says COVID-19 Test That Halted Cruise Likely False Positive
The Royal Caribbean ship that was forced to return to port after a passenger onboard tested positive for coronavirus has now announced the elderly man has subsequently tested negative twice.
According to The Associated Press, an 83-year-old passenger tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday after reporting to the Quantum of the Seas’ medical center with diarrhea. The infected traveler had tested negative before boarding.
As a result, the four-day cruise was forced to cut the sailing short and returned to Singapore, where it had sailed three days of the “Cruise to Nowhere” itinerary.
The man and all of the other passengers and crew members were quarantined in their cabins while officials used contact tracing to ensure a minimized spread. The elderly passenger was then removed from the ship and taken to a local hospital.
The Singapore Ministry of Health announced a few hours later that the man’s original sample was retested and came back negative, while a second COVID-19 test also came back negative. The Health Ministry said a third test would be administered Thursday as well.
The Quantum of the Seas’ captain announced to the remaining passengers Wednesday afternoon the ship would undergo a thorough cleaning before they would be allowed to disembark, which occurred at around 7:30 p.m. local time, according to Bloomberg.
Everyone on board the ship will be required to take a COVID-19 test upon leaving and another two weeks later. Close contacts of the elderly man who tested positive will need to quarantine for 14 days at a designated facility.
A Royal Caribbean spokesperson apologized for the incident:
“We know this isn’t exactly how you planned to spend your cruise, and we are terribly sorry. Again, this is for your benefit and to ensure all guests remain healthy and well.”
