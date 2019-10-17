Royal Caribbean's Grandeur of the Seas Transferring to Pullmantur in 2021
Royal Caribbean International has announced it will transfer Grandeur of the Seas to its sister brand, Pullmantur Cruises in spring 2021.
"As we continue to grow the Royal Caribbean brand and develop new offerings, we will begin retiring our more seasoned ships. We know this news is bittersweet, but we’re excited that she’ll join our sister brand, Pullmantur Cruises in spring 2021. Her story isn’t finished yet!" the company wrote in a statement to travel agents via the unofficial Royal Caribbean Blog.
The ship, which was launched in 1996, will undergo a major refurbishment before sailing Northern Europe in summer 2021. Enchantment of the Seas will replace Grandeur of the Seas in Baltimore.
Spanish cruise line Pullmantur will make room for Grandeur of the Seas at the end of this year when MV Zenith is transferred to Peaceboat.
Grandeur of the Seas' final sailing for Royal Caribbean International will be March 26, 2021. The ship's April 3 and April 15, 2021 departures will be canceled. Affected guests and travel partners will be contacted with details in the very near future, Royal Caribbean said.
Pullmantur's fleet also includes MS Sovereign, MS Monarch and MV Horizon.
