Seabourn Pursuit Offers Seven New Pre-Inaugural Sailings in 2023
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Seabourn Noreen Kompanik January 30, 2023
Ultra-luxury cruise line Seabourn announced the upcoming launch of its second expedition vessel, Seabourn Pursuit, entering service on August 12, 2023.
Seven pre-inaugural sailings will provide guests the opportunity to experience ultra-luxury small-ship cruising in select destinations before the ship embarks on its expedition-focused voyages later in the year. Pre-inaugural sailings include the Mediterranean, Transatlantic and Caribbean.
“We are excited to offer our guests the chance to sail on our new ship, Seabourn Pursuit, and visit some of the very best destinations and hidden harbors along the Rivieras and Caribbean,” said Seabourn President Josh Leibowitz. “As with every ship in our fleet, Seabourn Pursuit will invite guests to enjoy small ship cruising as only Seabourn delivers it, with an intimate atmosphere that encourages guests to make meaningful connections, and a welcoming onboard team that is focused on delivering unforgettable ‘Seabourn Moments’.”
Seabourn Pursuit is the second of two new expedition vessels from the cruise line in the past two years designed to provide guests life-expanding adventure experiences in ultra-luxury comfort. Expedition experiences may not be offered on these pre-inaugural voyages, however, all other Seabourn amenities will be included.
Beginning in mid-August, Seabourn Pursuit will sail five new voyages through the Mediterranean and the French and Italian Rivieras. These include:
– 8-Day Tyrrhenian Isles & France – August 12-20, 2023
– 7-day Charm of Italy, France & Spain – August 20-27, 2023
– 7-day Spanish & French Allure – August 27-September 3, 2023
– 7-day Allure of Italy & France – September 3-10, 2023
– 7-day Gems of Iberia – September 10-17, 2023
Seabourn Pursuit’s summer in the Mediterranean offers guests a savings of up to 10 percent on any of four “Combination Cruise” offerings with voyages of 14 or 15 days.
Following the Mediterranean voyages, the Pursuit will offer two voyages across the Atlantic and through the Caribbean. Sailings include:
– 12-day Atlantic Autumn – September 17-29, 2023
– 10-day Atlantic Sunrises – September 30-October 10, 2023
On October 10, 2023, Seabourn Pursuit will arrive at Barbados, from where it will operate its previously scheduled expedition itineraries to South America, the Amazon and Antarctica.
Sponsored Content
-
Caribbean Paradise at Finest ResortsPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Plan with a Pro in ’23 and Save up to 70%Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Seabourn
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Noreen Kompanik
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS